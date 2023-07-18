Brighton i360 welcomes new seaside cricket attraction during thrilling Ashes summer

Brighton has welcomed Sixes Social Cricket on to its coastline after the sports entertainment brand opened its attraction at the i360.

This latest opening is Sixes’ eighth site nationwide, with four existing locations across London and further venues in Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester.

The venue hosts its customary indoor nets and is hoping to offer outdoor nets as well for the first time, with three enclosed and weatherproof outdoor nets launching by the end of July.

Calum Mackinnon, Sixes CEO & co-founder, said: “Opening a site right on the beach is something we have been working towards for some time now, and Brighton represented the perfect opportunity to do so. It is fantastic to launch during an Ashes series which has been gripping throughout, and with The Hundred and a World Cup still to come this year, we want to help bring more people into the sport and having fun playing cricket.”

With a customisable difficulty setting from beginner to world class, players select their level before stepping into the batting nets to test their batting skills against some of the world's greatest bowlers.

The aim of the game is to score as high as possible by striking the numbered targets around the nets, with the technology bowling out soft cricket balls for players to hit.

Alongside the cricket action, there is a food and drink offering at the heart of the experience.

Julia Barfield, chair of Brighton i360, commented: "Our goal for Brighton i360 is to establish a cutting-edge beachfront hub of amusement in the 21st century, akin to a contemporary West Pier. The inclusion of Sixes will provide our guests with a thrilling assortment of world-class attractions and entertainment. Social entertainment game bars are enjoying tremendous popularity at present, and Sixes Social Cricket is an outstanding addition to the Brighton i360 location. It will captivate our existing visitors while also attracting new audiences.”

Created by the founders of Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild, Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, Sixes opened its first international location in Dallas, Texas, in June.