Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit. (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images)

The Poland international spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side, making 30 appearances in all competitions as they finished tenth in the league.

As one of 23 Albion players out on loan last season, the youngster has found his feet playing under Phillip Cocu at Vitesse, scoring two goals and assisting five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Kacper enjoyed a good season with Vitesse last season and it makes sense for him to continue his time there.

“This time around he knows the club, the staff and players, so there’s that familiarity that can hopefully help him hit the ground running.

“Gordon Greer and our loans team will monitor his progress closely and we wish him the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad