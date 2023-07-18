NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Brighton's £11m man re-joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan

Brighton & Hove Albion Kacper Kozlowski has rejoined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit. (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images)Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit. (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images)
Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit. (Photo by Anton Vaganov - Pool/Getty Images)

The Poland international spent last season on loan with the Eredivisie side, making 30 appearances in all competitions as they finished tenth in the league.

As one of 23 Albion players out on loan last season, the youngster has found his feet playing under Phillip Cocu at Vitesse, scoring two goals and assisting five.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Kacper enjoyed a good season with Vitesse last season and it makes sense for him to continue his time there.

Most Popular

“This time around he knows the club, the staff and players, so there’s that familiarity that can hopefully help him hit the ground running.

“Gordon Greer and our loans team will monitor his progress closely and we wish him the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Brighton push ahead of Fulham and come close to agreeing contract with Fiorentina defender

Manchester United midfielder put up for sale alerting Brighton and West Ham

"I'm so bored" - Brighton fans disappointed by reveal of 2023/2024 home kit

Kozłowski joined Brighton in January 2022 for £8m from Polish top-flight team Pogon Szczecin, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Sussex outfit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The central midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the Albion. Shortly after joining the club, he was sent straight out on loan to Belgian’s Royale Union St-Gilloise, a club owned by Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

Related topics:BrightonAlbionPolandTony Bloom