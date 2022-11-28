Runners taking part in the Brighton Marathon 2023 will breathe a sigh of relief after news broke that the event will be going ahead under new management.

However, London Marathon Events (LME) given a licence by Brighton and Hove City councillors to deliver the Brighton Marathon event from 2023.

The deal will be for three years, with an option on an extra two years at Brighton and Hove City Council’s discretion.

Despite the financial concerns surrounding Grounded Events, the Brighton Marathon page remained open for entries for April 2023.

Legal and financial details of the formal licence agreement will now be negotiated by senior council officers.

Back on November 11, a spokesperson for the council said they were ‘committed’ to hosting the event.