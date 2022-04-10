Brighton Marathon 2022: 13 pictures from this year's highly-anticipated event

Organisers said 20,000 people had registered for the main marathon back in January setting it up to be the largest Brighton Marathon to date.
The Brighton Marathon took place today as part of Brighton Marathon Weekend.
On Saturday, the Mini Mile Races supporting Chestnut Tree House were held for participants aged seven to 17.
The BM 50k bike ride and the BM 10k took place earlier today before the start of the main marathon.
The marathon weekend is organised by Grounded Events and the community partner is American Express.
Here are a selection of photos, courtesy of Eddie Mitchell, from today's event
