Brighton Marathon: Paralympic gold medallist starts Brighton Miles event as more than 1,200 people take part
The free-to-enter event was made open to everybody this year with runners of all ages and abilities completing a one-mile course around Preston Park.
It was started by six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir.
Organisers said the event included ‘two sold-out family waves, plus miles for adults, children and community groups’.
David Weir, who handed out medals, said: “It is very important that everyone is included in events like the Brighton Miles. Nobody should feel like they can’t get out and do something and a mile is a great way for someone to start activity. It was great being here today, seeing so many people enjoying themselves.”
Joe Carter, event lead of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “We expanded the Brighton Miles to give everyone the opportunity to be part of this fantastic community event. We want to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure that everyone can enjoy activity and be involved in the Brighton Marathon Weekend.”
Everyone who completed the Brighton Miles received a finisher's medal.
Community groups like Brighton Table Tennis Club, Nam Yang Community Club and VYD football offered give-it-a-go sessions in the festival zone.
One of the runners, Charlotte Mahon, 38, from Kent, took part with her husband and two children. She said: “It’s really nice that we were able to take part in event like this as a family and be all together. I’ll be running tomorrow but hopefully this event is the one that will inspire my children.”
