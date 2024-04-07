Brighton Marathon takes place today: where’s the route and which roads are closed?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event started at 9.45am and dozens of roads in Brighton and Hove are closing for the 26.2 mile challenge.
Marathon organisers said they have created a course that they hope 'will have the best participant experience with brilliant atmosphere and spectator support, and will limit disruption to the city'.
A spokesperson on the website said: "The event once again begins in Preston Park and goes north towards Withdean before taking participants south through the city and past some of Brighton's most iconic landmarks including the Pavilion. The route then goes into the neighbourhood of Kemptown and follows the coast to Ovingdean past white cliffs before turning back for a breathtaking view of the city.
“Participants will then run west along the coast past the Brighton Pier, West Pier and i360 before making their way into the supportive neighbourhoods in Hove. The Finish Line is back on the seafront at Hove Lawns, taking finishers past the infamous beach huts into the beach village for celebrations.”
People can download a map at www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/events/brighton-marathon/the-course.
Roads are set to close and reopen in the city throughout the day. For example, Preston Park Avenue closed at 6.30am but will reopen at noon. The A23 London Road (from Preston Circus to St Peter’s Place) will reopen at 1pm and Madeira Drive between the Aquarium Roundabout and Dukes Mound will only reopen at 6.30pm this evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.