Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event started at 9.45am and dozens of roads in Brighton and Hove are closing for the 26.2 mile challenge.

Marathon organisers said they have created a course that they hope 'will have the best participant experience with brilliant atmosphere and spectator support, and will limit disruption to the city'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson on the website said: "The event once again begins in Preston Park and goes north towards Withdean before taking participants south through the city and past some of Brighton's most iconic landmarks including the Pavilion. The route then goes into the neighbourhood of Kemptown and follows the coast to Ovingdean past white cliffs before turning back for a breathtaking view of the city.

Runners in the 2017 Brighton Marathon. Photo taken by Eddie Mitchell

“Participants will then run west along the coast past the Brighton Pier, West Pier and i360 before making their way into the supportive neighbourhoods in Hove. The Finish Line is back on the seafront at Hove Lawns, taking finishers past the infamous beach huts into the beach village for celebrations.”

People can download a map at www.brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/events/brighton-marathon/the-course.