Brighton Marathon route to change for 2023 with 'traditionally more difficult' part moved

Grounded Events (GE), the organisers of the Brighton Marathon Weekend said they were delighted to announce the ‘exciting plans’ to change the Brighton Marathon route for 2023.

The change will see the Basin Road stretch through Shoreham Port removed and more of the earlier miles moved to other roads in Hove, although organisers have not specified which ones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GE spokesman said: “Despite a desire to re-route over a number of years and requests for change from participants, logistically the alteration has not been possible.

This year's marathon in 2021. Photo by Jon Rigby

"For 2023, GE are now planning to put more of the earlier miles on wider, flatter and leafy roads within the city, before heading towards the seafront, making for an easier start to the marathon."This means that the traditionally more difficult part of a marathon, miles 15-25, will take place within the ultra-supportive community of Hove.

"Runners can experience even more cheering, motivation and atmosphere to help get them through the 26.2 miles.”

The Basin Road stretch through Shoreham Port has been part of the marathon since the first event in 2010.

Tom Naylor, event director said: "We remain forever grateful to the team at Shoreham Port for supporting us from the very beginning, and thank them for their generosity in allowing us access to their road since 2010. With limited roads available to us, we would not have been able to secure the 26.2 miles needed in order to launch Brighton Marathon."

The new route will come into force for the marathon on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Entries are already open at Enter Brighton Marathon 2023 | Brighton Marathon Weekend