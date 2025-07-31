Brighton named second most popular Hen Do city, according to Instagram
Brighton has been crowned the second most popular hen do destination in the UK, based on Instagram activity.
A study by party organisers GoHen analysed thousands of public Instagram posts using hashtags like #brightonhendo and #liverpoolhenparty.
According to their findings, Liverpool topped the list with seven thousand four hundred and fifty-four posts. Brighton followed closely behind with six thousand three hundred and eighty posts.
London came in third with just over four thousand posts, while Bristol and York rounded out the top five with roughly two thousand and one thousand eight hundred posts respectively.
GoHen says the data reflects a shift in what hens are looking for when booking their weekend. It is no longer just about the night out. It is about the backdrop, the vibe and how it will all look on social media.
“Brides today aren’t just planning a weekend. They’re curating a moment they want to remember forever,” said Ellie Silk, Head of Events at GoHen. “Instagram has become a huge part of that.”
Brighton has long been a go-to for pre-wedding celebrations thanks to its combination of seaside views, independent bars and inclusive nightlife. Now, its bold aesthetic and colourful streets are drawing in hens who want their weekend to be just as photogenic as it is fun.
Silk added, “It’s not just about what you’re doing. It’s about where you’re doing it and how it looks on camera."
While Liverpool holds the top spot, Brighton remains one of the most visually striking and unique destinations on the list.
For thousands of hens across the UK, it is clearly more than just a place to celebrate. It is a place to capture the moment.
