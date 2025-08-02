Brighton Pride: 20 photos from 'vibrant and utterly unique' event

The UK’s most popular international Pride Festival began on Saturday (August 2), and has once again attracted a diverse demographic audience from far and wide.

The event organisers said: “Pride is as famous, vibrant, popular and utterly unique as our city itself.

“Brighton and Hove Pride’s sole ethos is to promote diversity, inclusion and education within our communities.

"We will work to eliminate all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ+ communities by celebrating and supporting LGBTQ+ lives and to this end Brighton & Hove Pride is proud to be supporting our local charities and good causes, this is the cornerstone of our Pride – a ‘Pride with Purpose’.”

The preparations for the event were ‘carefully planned and constantly reviewed’, according to Brighton & Hove City Council, which worked with Sussex Police and Brighton Pride, ‘with a focus on the wellbeing of the public’.

A spokesperson for Brighton City Council said: “Brighton & Hove Pride, the city’s biggest and brightest event celebrating the diversity, joy and unity of our LGBTQ+ communities, takes place this Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August.

“Whether you're dancing in the parade, cheering from your window, or quietly expressing your truth, we wish you a wonderful, fabulous and uplifting Pride.

“The main Pride events get underway on Saturday with the Pride Community Parade setting off from Hove Lawns at 11am, followed by the vibrant Pride on the Park festival and the Pride Street Party.

“The Pride on the Park Festival and the Pride Street Party celebrations continue on Sunday.

“This year, the most significant change in our Pride celebrations is that the Pride Street Party is moving from St James’s Street to Marine Parade.

“The party will feature all the traditional attractions, including drag stages, a variety of music zones and bars.

“There will be no outside bars or music on St James’s Street and the street will be managed as any other busy area outside the official Pride event areas during the Pride weekend.

“There will be higher than usual safety measures, including some road closures and additional security staff to help visitors and residents.”

As thousands arrive in Brighton for the city’s famous Pride event, a queueing system is in place for those planning to travel by train.

Road closures are also in place, with slow traffic reported around the city.

Sussex Police said its officers will be ‘around all weekend to keep you safe’, so ‘you can focus on the celebrations’.

A social media post added: “You’ll see an increased police presence around the city throughout the weekend to help make sure everyone has a safe time."

