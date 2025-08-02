Brighton Pride: Queuing system at railway station as thousands arrive in city

A queueing system is in place for those planning to travel by train as thousands arrive in Brighton for the city’s famous Pride event.

Brighton and Hove Pride – described by the local council as the city’s ‘biggest and brightest event’, celebrating the ‘diversity, joy and unity’ of LGBTQ+ communities – takes place this Saturday and Sunday (August 2 & 3).

Southern Rail has warned that trains and stations will be ‘busier than usual’.

A social media post explained: “A queueing system will be in place at Brighton so please give yourself plenty of time if getting a late train home.”

The purple queue is for those requiring West Coastway stations towards Worthing

The green queue is for passengers wanting East Coastway stations towards Lewes and Eastbourne.

Finally, the blue queue is for stations towards Gatwick and London.

Southern Rail added: “We are expecting more passengers than normal travelling to Brighton today. The first class section on some trains will be declassified to increase capacity.

“Please check on-board information screens and listen to announcements for further information.

“If you’re headed to Brighton & Hove Pride this weekend, we advise buying tickets in advance as there may be long queues to purchase on the day. Please also be aware that Oyster & Contactless aren't valid south of Gatwick Airport from London.”

AA Traffic News has reported that road closures are now in place through the city centre.

“Delays expected due to closures for Brighton Pride on Roads between Hove Lawns and Preston Park,” a traffic notice read.

To see the full list of road closures and restrictions, visit: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/brighton-hove-pride-2025/road-closures-and-restrictions-pride-2025