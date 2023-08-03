Brighton Pride 2023: Everything you need to know about UK's biggest Pride festival

Brighton Pride celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend with a number of events across the city to show unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

More than 170 artists will appear across 12 different stages and areas of entertainment over Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, alongside the famous Pride Parade which runs through the city.

The Black Eyes Peas, Steps and Melanie C are some of the major names performing at the Fabuloso Pride in the Park event in Preston Park over the weekend, whilst Pride Village Party in Kemptown sees businesses across St James’s St and Marine Parade come together to celebrate this monumental event.

All the events are to raise money for the Brighton Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund, both of which support essential local LGBTQ+ community groups throughout the year.

More than 170 artists will appear across 12 different stages and areas of entertainment over Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5, alongside the famous Pride Parade which runs through the city. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

More than 500,000 people are expected to descend on the city for the celebrations across the two days to enjoy the entertainment zones, bars and venues, live performances and cabaret, DJs, drag artists, singers, performers, musicians who are coming together for the weekend of fundraising celebrations.

Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade starts at Hove Lawns at 11am on Saturday and travels through the city centre to Preston Park. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Govia Thameslink Railways (GTR) have announced that trains will not be running in or out of the city on Saturday, August 5.

Trains will still be running on Friday (August 4) and Sunday (August 6) with people asked to plans their travel routes well in advance.

A queueing system will be in operation from 2am on Sunday 6 August ahead of the first trains departing from Brighton Station on Sunday morning.

Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade starts at Hove Lawns at 11am on Saturday and travels through the city centre to Preston Park. Roads will be closed and parking bays will be suspended along the length of the parade route.

Road closures for the parade:

Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound

Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound

Kings Road

Grand Junction Road - Westbound

West Street

North Street

Castle Square

Old Steine

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

London Road

Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue

Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas

Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus

Roads closed for the Kemptown Pride Street Party:

St James’s Street

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

New Steine

Rock Place

Pavilion Street

Prince’s Street

George Street

Dorset Gardens

High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Cavendish Street

Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)

Brighton & Hove bus timetables will also be changing for the weekend, however the city will still be accessible by bus from both the west and east.

The Coaster 12, 12A, 12X, N12 runs services to and from Eastbourne with the Stagecoach 700 Coastliner service runs buses to and from Worthing, Littlehampton and Chichester

Brighton & Hove Buses’ rainbow-hued Diversity Bus will once again shuttle festival-goers between the city centre and the party at Preston Park for Pride on Saturday, August 5.

There will also be a shuttle service (route 500 and route 600) operating to and from Preston Park from the Old Steine and the Waterhall Campsite.