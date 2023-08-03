People attending Brighton Pride 2023 have been to ‘take care’ after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ‘Unseasonably’ windy conditions on Saturday (August 5).

More than 170 artists will appear across 12 different stages and areas of entertainment over Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5, alongside the famous Pride Parade which runs through the city.

The Black Eyes Peas, Steps and Melanie C are some of the major names performing at the Fabuloso Pride in the Park event in Preston Park over the weekend, whilst Pride Village Party in Kemptown sees businesses across St James’s St and Marine Parade come together to celebrate this monumental even

Brighton Pride celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend with a number of events across the city to show unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Wind speeds of up to 60mph are expected to hit the coastline on Saturday, as well as torrential rain throughout the day.

More than 500,000 people are expected to descend on the city for the celebrations across the two days to enjoy the entertainment zones, bars and venues, live performances and cabaret, DJs, drag artists, singers, performers, musicians who are coming together for the weekend of fundraising celebrations.

Ambulance crews, emergency operations centre staff and volunteers will, as ever, be working hard to ensure people get the help they require.

Operating Unit Manager for Brighton, Paul Fisher said: “Pride is a fantastic event for the city and our staff and volunteers will, as ever, be working hard to get everyone the help they need.

“We really need people to remember that 999 should only be used in an emergency and ask that they make use of alternatives to calling 999, including visiting a walk-in centre, speaking to pharmacist or using NHS 111.