Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust: Why you shouldn't overlook this 'wonderful' dog breed

An animal rescue charity in Sussex is appealing to the public to consider adopting a breed it says is ‘often overlooked’.

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (Brighton RGT) – which has been rehoming dogs since 1978 – believes greyhounds are ‘often overlooked as pets’ and wants to smash the stigma associated with the breed.

The charity was founded by a group of people who ‘could not bear to see greyhounds face uncertain futures’, after dedicating their lives to the race track.

20 years ago, many of the dogs would be euthanised once they reached retirement, according to the charity’s chairman of trustees Michael Harrod. However, Brighton RGT works alongside national charity Greyhound Trust and other local welfare organisations to ensure ‘as many greyhounds as possible have a happy retirement’.

According to the charity, greyhounds are ‘a bit of an addiction’ – but not enough people are adopting the lovable breed.

Perhaps the biggest misconception associated with the breed is that greyhounds require lots of exercise.

In truth, they are known as ‘40mph couch potatoes’, according to Mr Harrod, and are happy with ‘a couple of short walks a day’.

Mr Harrod said: “Many people mistakenly believe that, because of their history as racers, greyhounds require constant exercise and high-energy lifestyles.

The charity's chairman of trustees said greyhounds 'make wonderful companions'

"While they enjoy a quick sprint, they are just as happy to spend hours lounging peacefully at home.”

Mr Harrod added that their low-maintenance makes greyhounds a perfect match ‘for a variety of homes’, and their need for very little exercise makes them especially ‘great with elderly people’.

"Greyhounds really do make wonderful companions,” he added.

Despite this, the charity’s adoption rate has dropped 50 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a stark reality many animal rescues are currently facing due to rising costs and an increase in the number of animals being abandoned.

Mr Harrod said: “It’s desperately difficult finding homes for retired dogs at the moment.

"We’re struggling to find enough homes for the dogs, and there are plenty of dogs that are retiring.

"We desperately need more adopters.”

The charity hopes it can help potential adopters see ‘just how rewarding it is to adopt a retired racer’.

Mr Harrod added: “We find that most people who have a greyhound will never, ever consider any other breed. They just become part of your life.”

Once a greyhound retires from racing, the charity provides the care and attention they ‘so desperately need’.

This includes medical treatment, vaccinations, neutering, and socialisation to help them transition from the track to domestic life.

Mr Harrod added: “[Our] dedicated team of dedicated staff and volunteer’s labours tirelessly to ensure that each greyhound receives personalised care, addressing any physical or emotional challenges they may have acquired during their racing careers."

The charity added that its goal is to assist the ex-racing dogs in ‘rediscovering the pleasures of life as cherished pets’.

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is located in Twineham, West Sussex.

For more information about the charity, and to enquire about adoption, visit: https://brightonrgt.org.uk/.