Brighton RSPCA rescue appeal: Clever dog Bruce is searching for a human best friend

Bruce is a big favourite at the RSPCA animal centre in Patcham and staff and volunteers are rooting for him to find his special person

By Nicola Caines
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:39 pm

Brighton RSPCA is hoping to find a human best friend for Bruce.

Bruce loves company and hanging out with people and especially night-time snuggles.

The nine-year-old staffie came into RSPCA Brighton as a stray and is a clever boy who know sit, down and paw and is good on the lead.

Bruce, the nine-year-old staffie, came into RSPCA Brighton as a stray and is described as a clever boy

He loves his food but has a sensitive tummy so he will need a specific high quality diet. He walks well with girl dogs but isn’t keen on boys and will need to be the only dog in the house.

Bruce is a big favourite at the animal centre where everyone is rooting for him to find his special person soon.

To offer a home to Bruce, email [email protected] or to find out more about the animals the branch in Patcham has for homing or how to help the charity, visit www.rspca-brighton.org.uk

