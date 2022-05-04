Brighton RSPCA rescue appeal: Clever dog Bruce is searching for a human best friend

Brighton RSPCA is hoping to find a human best friend for Bruce.

Bruce loves company and hanging out with people and especially night-time snuggles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-year-old staffie came into RSPCA Brighton as a stray and is a clever boy who know sit, down and paw and is good on the lead.

Bruce, the nine-year-old staffie, came into RSPCA Brighton as a stray and is described as a clever boy

He loves his food but has a sensitive tummy so he will need a specific high quality diet. He walks well with girl dogs but isn’t keen on boys and will need to be the only dog in the house.

Bruce is a big favourite at the animal centre where everyone is rooting for him to find his special person soon.