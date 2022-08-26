'Brilliant' turnout at Care for Veterans as popular annual summer fayre returns

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people visited the hospital home, in Boundary Road, on Saturday, August 20, and thanks to them, the incredible volunteers, entertainers, donors and supporters, £7,957 was raised to support the residents.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman gave a joyous opening announcement and there were welcome speeches from High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore and Worthing Armed Forces champion Lionel Harman.

Mr Whitmore, who cut the ribbon, said: "We enjoy this wonderful country because of our armed forces historically and presently. So, it is a massive thank you to all of them, and I am delighted to open this fayre for them.”

High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore with TS Vanguard and the RBL Shoreham standard

Guests enjoyed a superb performance by Lancing Brass, which is licensed to the Royal British Legion, accompanied by a march from TS Vanguard and the RBL Shoreham standard.

Ex-Navy veteran George Drewe at the fayre

Christine Gillott, senior fundraiser, said: "It was amazing to finally be able to hold an event at Care for Veterans and to be able to include all our residents and staff. It was a fun, enjoyable, busy afternoon which has helped raise a fantastic amount for the life-changing services we offer.

"I would like to thank everyone who came to support the event and helped make the day such a great success. These funds will make a massive difference to the lives of our disabled veterans.”