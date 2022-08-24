Worthing school's former HR director fondly remembered
Tributes have been paid to a respected member of staff at Durrington High School, who has passed away after an 11-year battle with breast cancer.
Justine Kentfield, of Balcombe Avenue, Worthing, was sadly taken on August 15. She was just 53 years old.
She is survived by her husband Alan, 57, and their children Grant, 30, and Amber, 27.
Justine moved to Worthing with Alan from south London more than 35 years ago and they were married in Broadwater within five years.
Alan said: "Justine had a successful career in insurance prior to her children and returned to work full time as the children got older.
"She worked at Sandhurst private school as school secretary before working her way up through the ranks at Durrington High School to become executive assistant to the head teacher and HR director.
"As Covid began and lockdown was imminent, she discovered the breast cancer had returned and in 2019 reluctantly was forced into ill health retirement.
"Justine was a great lover of dining out and of dancing. She also loved to travel and was lucky enough to visit her favourite location, Orlando, on numerous occasions, as well as many European destinations. Disney was her 'magical' place and she was able to make her last visit in May.
"She will be fondly remembered by work colleagues where she was much respected and admired, sadly missed by her friends and much loved by her devastated family. RIP my sweet darling girl."