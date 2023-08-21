A campaign has been launched to bring back once-popular supercar parades to Horsham town centre.

The town’s flagship car event – the three-day Piazza Italia – was held every Easter since 2006 until Horsham District Council pulled the plug on it three years ago.

Parades of hundreds of Ferraris and Ducati-led Italian bikes attracted huge crowds every Good Friday followed by Italian Job-style Mini parades the following day with Supercars, Fiats and Scooters on Easter Monday.

Other Horsham car events included AmeriCARna – with American vehicles on display – and Plum Jam, a classic Volkswagen show.

Crowds thronged Horsham's Carfax for Piazza Italia back in 2017. Photo by Derek Martin

Now there are calls for the events to be staged again. A peititon to ‘Bring back the Roar’ has been launched on Change.org bit.ly/3YHtDck

Started by Lucy Forbes-Reeve, the petition states: “Horsham town centre previously held amazing car events that brought the town centre to life and welcomed new people to the area.”

It adds: “Unfortunately Horsham District Council decided that all the motoring events should be indefinitely cancelled as they don’t believe it to be in line with their eco-friendly ethos.

“These events brought the town together and were extremely beneficial to the small local businesses in the town centre. With people coming from near and far to see these cars in all their glory, they also got to experience Horsham’s wonderful community spirit.

"They attracted massive crowds and really put Horsham on the map. These events were loved by the town and now they are greatly missed.

"Whilst we can all agree that climate change is important and we all need to do our part, I think most classic car owners will testify to the fact that most these cars only leave the garage for events like these.

“Please help us in asking Horsham District Council to reinstate these wonderful events. Horsham needs to come together as a community now more than ever.

"We need to show the local councillors that the people of Horsham want and need these events.”