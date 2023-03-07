Today’s offering is a venison, mushroom and stilton pie with a choice of side dish and sauce.
The heritage pub in George Street, which is in the Good Beer Guide, is coming up with a different pie each day of the week to celebrate the national event. Landlord Bob Tipler said: ““Everyone loves a pie and we have a passion for our national dish. Our pies are all handmade in the Albion kitchen and we use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. You’ll usually find meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options all available.
The pub’s kitchen is open Monday – Friday 12.30pm – 4pm and 5pm – 8.30pm, Saturday 12.30 – 8pm and Sunday 12 – 4.30pm.
