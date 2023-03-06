Hastings pubs: Take a look inside the oldest pub in St Leonards which is up for sale
The interior of the Horse and Groom – the oldest pub in St Leonards – has remained largely unchanged for more than 40 years.
By Andy Hemsley
3 minutes ago
The pub was originally built for workers who were building Decimus Burton’s new town of St Leonards. Now it is up for sale with an asking price of £1.3 million.
Loyal regulars at the pub are concerned that the unique feel and atmosphere of the Horse and Groom is maintained by new owners.
This was the interior of the pub when we visited on Saturday afternoon.
