Broadcasting legend 'Diddy' David Hamilton tells of his 'wonderful cancer care' and Boom Radio joy

Radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton has spoken of the ‘wonderful’ medical care he’s receiving after being diagnosed last year with a rare form of blood cancer.

The upbeat broadcaster, who lives near Horsham, is as busy as ever presenting his daily show on Boom Radio and reviewing the newspapers at GB News.

And the veteran DJ puts it down to the care he’s receiving. “I’m being wonderfully looked after by St Luke`s Hospital in Guildford where my consultant sees me every three months,” he said. "St Richard`s at Chichester are keeping an eye on me as well.”

David, 84, spoke out after his illness was highlighted in the Mail on Sunday this week in which a report told how some patients with the rare blood cancer known as polycythaemia vera are now taking two tablets a day instead of having to go through gruelling bouts of chemotherapy.

Broadcasting legend DJ 'Diddy' David Hamilton. Pic Steve Robards SR1832312

The drug, called ruxolitinib, triggers fewer side effects and reduces the risk of cancer-related complications.

"This fairly rare cancer isn’t curable,” said David. “I’ve got it forever – but it is treatable and I’m still able to work doing my own daily show.”

When he first revealed his illness last year, the former Radio 1 and Top Of The Pops presenter, said: “I’m very lucky they found it. If they hadn’t, it was quite likely I would have had a stroke or heart attack and ruined my record of being the oldest person having a daily radio show.”

He underwent some painful treatments when blood was taken from him over several sessions to lower his red blood cell levels.

“They were having trouble finding a vein which was stressful so they put me on chemo pills.

"But you have to see the funny side. When they were trying to get my blood they weren’t getting it and I said ‘My wife – [former nurse Dreena] – says you can’t get blood out of a stone’ and she should know.”

David presents his Boom Radio show from his farmhouse near Horsham playing the music he loves, including his famous Hamilton’s Hotshots.

He can be heard on weekday lunchtimes from 12noon - 2pm and on Saturdays with his Million Sellers.