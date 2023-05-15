Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’

Drivers startled as wallaby hops down major road near Horsham

Drivers were startled when a wallaby was spotted hopping down a major road near Horsham yesterday (Sunday).

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 15th May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:31 BST

The wandering wallaby was seen on the A281 near Mannings Heath – and led to one intrepid traveller stepping in to help. “I managed to keep with it for over a mile and stopped the traffic,” he said.

The Good Samaritan, 20, who has asked to be known only as Theo, was travelling with his grandad from Horsham to Cowfold when a fellow traveller flashed their lights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We stopped,” said Theo, and they said: “There’s a kangaroo in the road. I was thinking: ‘It’s going to get knocked down. I thought I had better get out to try to avoid a serious crash or the wallaby getting hurt itself.”

Most Popular
Traffic slowed as the wallaby was spotted on the A281 near HorshamTraffic slowed as the wallaby was spotted on the A281 near Horsham
Traffic slowed as the wallaby was spotted on the A281 near Horsham

Other drivers slowed down as Theo ran into the road then kept up with the wallaby for around 40 minutes before finally managing to steer it into a farmer’s field. Police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

"There could have been a nasty accident. Someone could have swerved to miss it and hit a tree or the wallaby could have been knocked down. It would have been awful,” said Theo.

"I’m just happy I managed to keep it safe.”

He said he thought the wallaby must have been an escapee from nearby Leonardslee Gardens which have been home to a colony of wallabies for years.

Police arrive on the scene as the wallaby was herded into a nearby farmer's field off the A281Police arrive on the scene as the wallaby was herded into a nearby farmer's field off the A281
Police arrive on the scene as the wallaby was herded into a nearby farmer's field off the A281
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Leonardslee say all their wallabies have been accounted for. A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that there was a wallaby discovered locally, but we don’t believe that it came from Leonardslee and it was not returned to us. We are of course very pleased that it is uninjured.

“The wallabies have been at Leonardslee for over 100 years and their safety and welfare is a priority. We carry out regular perimeter checks around the fences of our grounds and all are secured and no breaches were reported recently.

"All gates are kept firmly shut and our wallaby colonies are kept within the wallaby nursery enclosure and the deer park area – all of which are secure.

“There have been occasional sightings of wild wallabies in the area over the years – they may have escaped from the gardens at some point in the last 100 years or so, or from other private estates locally who also have wallabies.”

Good Samaritan Theo who kept up with the wallaby for around a mile before managing to encourage it into a field off the A281 to avoid an accidentGood Samaritan Theo who kept up with the wallaby for around a mile before managing to encourage it into a field off the A281 to avoid an accident
Good Samaritan Theo who kept up with the wallaby for around a mile before managing to encourage it into a field off the A281 to avoid an accident

Have you read? Horsham area schools remain shut after weekend water crisis

In pictures: Impressive five-bedroom Horsham house with cottage, annexe and swimming pool

Horsham ‘business space needs’ to be gauged after pandemic workplace changes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Theo has been hailed a hero on social media for saving the mischievous marsupial. People praised his actions in managing to keep with it for a mile and encouraging it into the field before police arrived.

“Just shows there are some nice people out there,” said one thankful person. Another said: “Well done, young man. Need more people like you.” And another: “What a star.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:DriversPolice