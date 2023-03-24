Burgess Hill Town Council is preparing to host a Burgess Hill Big Coronation Lunch this spring.

The event is set to take place in St John’s Park on Sunday, May 7 (12pm-4pm).

There will be live musical performances throughout the day, coordinated by Mid Sussex Search for a Star, and people can purchase food from one of the area’s community groups, including Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, Burgess Hill 7th Scouts and St John’s Church.

Kids can also enjoy free bouncy castles, entertainers and crafts run by Burgess Hill Youth.

Burgess Hill Youth's Young Leaders

Archie Tipple, organiser of Mid Sussex Search for a Star said: “Burgess Hill District Lions, in partnership with Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill Theatre and Mid Sussex Radio, with support from Burgess Hill Town Council, are delighted to be launching Mid Sussex Search for a Star 2023, on Sunday, May 7, at the Burgess Hill Big Coronation Lunch.”

He said last year’s competition was a success with schoolgirl Emily Milton winning a cash prize and performance opportunities.

Archie continued: “This year’s competition is open to all children in the community aged between 4 and 18. We accept auditions from individuals, groups and clubs. Your talent can be anything that entertains. Comedy, song, dance, sport, magic – the list is limitless.”

Steve Willis, managing director of Steve Willis Training, presente a cheque to volunteers from Burgess Hill Pantry, alongside representatives from Burgess Hill Town Council

Burgess Hill Town Council said the Big Coronation Lunch is funded by the National Lottery Awards for All, Community Fund. The council also thanked Steve Willis Training for funding 50 lunch hampers for members of Burgess Hill Pantry. Pantry members can apply for a hamper, which can be collected ahead of the coronation weekend.

Steve Willis said: “We applaud BHTC and The Pantry for coming up with such a worthwhile scheme that will no doubt generate a sense of community spirit on a landmark occasion. We wish everyone an enjoyable and fun day celebrating.”

