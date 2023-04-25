A ten-year-old boy from Burgess Hill got to meet Hollywood stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña at the recent European Gala Celebration of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Oliver Goss was a guest of honour thanks to Disneyland Paris and Make-A-Wish® UK, the charity that grants wishes for critically ill children.

Oliver, a big Guardians of the Galaxy fan, was diagnosed with Gastroschisis, an abdominal wall defect where the bowel is on the outside of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver said: “I couldn’t believe it when I got to meet Star-Lord! It’s been the most amazing weekend I could have ever wished for.”

Oliver Goss and his mum Nicole meet Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña. Photo: MARVEL-DISNEY/MichaelPelozuelo. Courtesy of Make-A-Wish UK

Oliver’s mother Nicole said: “Oliver absolutely loves Guardians of the Galaxy so this has been the most wonderful celebration for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make-A-Wish UK said the experience was made possible through the generosity of The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland Paris. Oliver and his family were treated to the VIP Disney experience, which included a stay at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, parks entry tickets for the family, discovery of the Marvel Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park, and entry to the European gala screening.

Oliver was born six weeks prematurely and had to have emergency surgery to remove half of his bowel and most of his colon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Goss and his mum Nicole at the European Gala Celebration of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo: MARVEL-DISNEY/MichaelPelozuelo. Courtesy of Make-A-Wish UK

Nicole said: “He’s been through a lot of pain and missed out on such important time with his friends, so this has been the most wonderful treat for him.”

She said: “Thank you to everyone who donates to Make-A-Wish UK to help make this possible – it really makes the most amazing difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Phillips, Wishgranting team leader at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “There are over 63,000 children just like Ollie across the UK are living with a critical condition. We believe that all eligible children deserve the benefits a wish can provide as it can bring light and joy to children and their loved ones during the darkest of times and help create magical memories that last a lifetime.”

Sara Hanson, director, Enterprise Social Responsibility at Disney UK said: “We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Make-A-Wish.”