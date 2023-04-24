Haywards Heath dance school celebrates 15 years with flamenco show and family fun fiesta

The event on Saturday, May 20 will showcase performances from 100 dance students aged four to 90.

Josefa Figueira, who established the academy in 2008, named it Alegria, which means ‘joy’ in Spanish.

She said: “Alegria is what this dance school is all about. Its ethos is to bring joy and happiness through movement and music and to invite people to experience the essence of Spanish dancing regardless of their age and ability.”

Alegria Spanish Dance Academy, based in Haywards Heath, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in May

Josefa, known as ‘Pepi’ by students, started with six children in the hall of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Haywards Heath. Her school is now a vibrant and diverse community of more than 135 dancers, with classes across Sussex.

She said: “I love Flamenco. It’s an intuitive dance that draws from the soul. People think Flamenco is just a lot of stamping around but it’s more than that; it’s an invitation to move. I think that’s why it’s so popular. The music energises the body and you want to move in pleasurable and meaningful ways.”

Josefa’s students are tutored in the art of Flamenco, Sevillanas and Rumbas. She said: “I am in awe of all my students; it’s such a privilege to watch their development. I qualified as a flamenco teacher in Andalucía, Spain because I liked the idea of training in my homeland; integrating a part of its heritage into my being, which I could then share with my students in Sussex. I teach children from four years of age. They take to the music and they dance and express themselves with such creativity and passion. Similarly, my mature students at Age UK and The Royal British Legion are just as passionate and expressive in their 80s and 90s.”

Josefa also teaches in adult and adolescent care homes and has adapted her classes to suit the needs of students. She said: “I choreograph my classes to cater to a range of abilities and mobilities, including people who use a wheelchair and those living with dementia. I use the rhythm of the music to create a story that my students can move along to. We use musical instruments like tambourines and maracas and I bring flamenco hats, shawls and fans.”

The dance academy is committed to supporting the local community with fundraising for different charities. Josefa and her students are a regular feature at the Haywards Heath Spring Festival, Haywards Heath Town Day and The Orchards Shopping Centre. Over the past 15 years the school has helped raise £25,000 for local charities including the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, the diabetes departments at the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, breast cancer charities and Age UK. Last year Josefa was awarded a special Certificate of Appreciation from the Haywards Heath town mayor in recognition of her contribution to the community and the funds raised for charity.

She said: “I am beyond proud of all my students past and present. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to so many people who make up this amazing community. From the first moment I opened my dance club in St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School I felt embraced and supported by the school and the wider community.”