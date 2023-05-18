Guests enjoying the pre-dinner entertainment by members of the Burgess Hill Marching Youth

On Saturday, May 13, the Lions hosted a dinner at Singing Hills Golf Club for Lions and their esteemed guests.

Lions member Claire Stacey said: “Among the guests were fellow Lions from Brighton, Billingshurst and Horsham.

Lion John Gee receiving his 15 years of service chevron.

“Attendees enjoyed pre-dinner entertainment from our adopted youth club Burgess Hill Marching Youth and post-dinner entertainment was provided by the Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society. Both local amateur groups performed spectacularly and we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“At the Charter, Lion John Gee was awarded with his 15 years of service chevron.”

Burgess Hill Lions are now set to host the second annual Viking Chess Tournament at this year’s Summer Fair (Sunday, June 25). To enter a team email Archie Tipple at [email protected]

Lion President Alan Ranger with his wife Jen, sister June and her husband Trevor