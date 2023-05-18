Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill District Lions Club thrilled to have new member onboard

On Monday, May 15, the Burgess Hill District Lions Club welcomed new member Debby Machin.

By Claire Stacey
Published 18th May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:31 BST

Debby has been a regular volunteer in our Book Shop for over a year and we are thrilled to have her on board.

Lion President Alan Ranger said that he was ‘delighted to officiate in the induction of Debby as a member of Burgess Hill District Lions Club’.

He said: “It was great that she accepted our offer of Club membership and hopefully other Book Shop volunteers may also consider accepting an offer of membership in the future.”

From left: Lion Debby Machin, Lion President Alan Ranger, Lion Ron Whitehead membership sponsor and Lion John Carter Welfare Chairman. Photo by Archie TippleFrom left: Lion Debby Machin, Lion President Alan Ranger, Lion Ron Whitehead membership sponsor and Lion John Carter Welfare Chairman. Photo by Archie Tipple
From left: Lion Debby Machin, Lion President Alan Ranger, Lion Ron Whitehead membership sponsor and Lion John Carter Welfare Chairman. Photo by Archie Tipple

Debby is the second new member since Christmas and the fourth in the past twelve months. BHDLC has been actively recruiting new members and our club, one of the largest in the country, is growing steadily.

The process of becoming a Lion is rather formal, but it is a long-standing tradition at Lions and has proven effective. Prospective members are invited to attend a handful of meetings before deciding whether to officially join the club. This allows a person to see first-hand what they would be part of and it enables them to make an informed decision.

Following her induction, Debby was immediately able to participate in the voting process where Lions respond to the many funding requests that we receive. Discussed first by our Welfare Committee before being brought to the attention of club members, each request is either accepted or declined through membership voting.

Being a Lion is two-fold. Members enjoy the social benefits of belonging to a club that meets regularly for social events and they are also able to help make a difference within their local community. Our Book Den in Burgess Hill is our main fundraising project. The book shop is incredibly popular and it provides the club with the funds needed to support local causes.

Part of the success of our club is how it is structured. Each member has a role or responsibility and Debby will be joining Lion Graham to work on our young people in service projects.

If anyone is interested in joining us or would like some more information, please contact us via Facebook or through our website.