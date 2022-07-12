Mia Byers took bronze in the Children Solo Ballet category at the championships in San Sebastian, and was part of the England contingent that went on to win the Cup.

Mia was also part of five dance groups in the competition, winning one gold, three silvers and a sixth place, which contributed to England’s overall success.

Mia, who also trained as an associate of the Royal Ballet School, called the competition ‘an amazing experience’.

Mia Byers from Burgess Hill Girls won a medal for England at the Dance World Cup in Spain

She said: “I was so excited to learn that I had qualified to represent England at the Dance World Cup, especially with my ballet solo because I have a huge love for ballet and to do a solo is such a privilege.”

She added: “I wanted to enjoy it so I practised a lot with my teachers and was ready to go out and take it all in.

“I was focused on doing the best I could on the day and coming away with a great memory.

“It was lovely to meet dancers from other countries and see the other girls from England. Everyone was really friendly and supportive of each other.”

Mia said she was ‘absolutely over the moon’ to hear her name called out for the bronze medal.

She said: “To be there at all was something I was very proud of – but to get a medal and points for my country was really exciting.”

The Dance World Cup features more than 125,000 competitors and has been described as the Olympics of Dance.

Mia’s mum Cat said: “Mia has been dancing since she was two and a half and she trains on average 20 hours per week in classes and will have rehearsals for the competition team or exams on top of that – so she is at the studio six days a week.

“She studies classical ballet, pointe work, contemporary, jazz, modern, tap, conditioning and strength and pilates for ballet.”