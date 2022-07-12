Warner Leisure Hotels is offering the chance to stay at Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds for free and get paid £500.

The hotel includes an award-winning spa, live entertainment, fine dining and an 18-hole championship golf course.

Simon Thompson, managing director of Warner Leisure Hotels, said: “We aim to provide the perfect place to unwind, and offer a number of ways to do this, from dancing the night away to enjoying a board game in a stunning historic hideaway.

Heythrop Park in the Cotswolds

“This incredible property has been years in the making, and we know our hotel tester will have a full checklist to get through at Heythrop.”

The candidate will need to report back on their experience at the 300-year-old Grade II listed property, which boasts vibrant bars, exciting activities and secluded hideaways.

Set in 440 acres of breath-taking parkland, it also offers scenic walks and bike rides, a ‘whale cave’, a waterfall, archery and rifle shooting.

Warner Leisure Hotels said the ideal candidate should have ‘great attention to detail and an honest approach’ with a passion for golf being a bonus.

The chosen hotel tester will also need to report about the spa.

They can take notes on the nightly entertainment too, including live music and comedy in the late lounge or theatre, while sampling dishes from the hotel’s trio of restaurants.