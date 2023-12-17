Burgess Hill in Bloom’s Christmas contest helps to light up the town
The organisation said judges are still looking around the town this week and next to find the best and most inventive garden light displays. Visit burgesshillinbloom.co.uk/competitions.
Cathy Barnett , Burgess Hill in Bloom Chair, said: “Two prizes are given out every year to the winners, plus a free invite to our Presentation Get-together. If you think you have a winner for best Single Garden, then you could receive the Jo Toase Trophy, or for best Neighbours or Group display you could win the Cathy Barnett Cup.
“No need to enter, you will be informed if you are a winner. So do your best Burgess Hill and bring some Christmas joy to your fellow ‘Burgess Hillians’ at Christmas 2023.”
Burgess Hill in Bloom competitions are open free to all Burgess Hill Residents.