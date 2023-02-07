Brian Morgan, manager director at Aftercare Double Glazing Repairs Limited, called the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme ‘totally inept’ and ‘counterproductive on every front’.
This is a joint scheme between Mid Sussex District Council and West Sussex County Council.
Brian has complained to Burgess Hill Town Council, the District Council and County Council, saying the project does not improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.
He said: “It makes it worse and is downright dangerous to them both, while making life for drivers more frustrating.”
Brian said a cyclist approaching from Hoadley’s Corner to travel west would have to use a cycle path past Keymer Parade, adjacent to pedestrians.
He said: “They must then stop at the access to Keymer Court, shops and the station park, in the event of vehicles turning. They must then negotiate pedestrians to and from the crossing by the station and the station itself. Having navigated that section, they must then stop again for traffic entering/leaving Wolstonbury Way. Back on the cycle track past Leaders and to another danger spot of pedestrians crossing at the lights by Hunters. As if that was not enough, they then have to negotiate Queens Crescent junction.”
Brian said the scheme is unfinished but added: “I do not see anything that will change the above principle.” He also complained that there were ‘patches of unfinished work’.
A WSCC spokesperson said: “The Western Gateway and Stations Improvement scheme in Burgess Hill is continuing into the final stage of construction.”
They said the project had received ringfenced government funding and focuses on lowering congestion and increasing health with improvements for pedestrians and cyclists through Station Road, Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Wivelsfield Station areas.
The spokesperson said: “The improved and additional infrastructure has been designed based on government guidance to provide dedicated and protected space for cycling.”
They continued: “This can be achieved through reallocating existing space within the highway, or for busy strategic roads, by providing a parallel route which may be shared with pedestrians. All project designs are compliant with legislation and are subject to an independent road safety audit and ongoing monitoring.”
The council also said some sections appear unfinished due to work continuing to be scheduled ‘to accommodate a vast array of dependencies such as third party utilities operators (eg water mains and gas services)’. They said the project team would work closely with residents and stakeholders regarding ongoing concerns, saying the project should be complete in June.
Brian’s complaints come after residents became frustrated with new traffic signals at the junction of Station Road, Church Road and Mill Road, which had replaced a mini roundabout. Brian said the combined incidents of traffic being held up here would cause more pollution not less.
The WSCC spokesperson said: “The current increased congestion is due to temporary traffic management in place for the safety of residents and construction workers during the works. Our traffic data indicates that upon completion, the traffic flow should return to normal and hopefully reduce further with the new cycling and walking facilities making those forms of transport more attractive and safer.”