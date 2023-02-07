Haywards Heath’s Clair Hall has been put on the Theatres Trust’s ‘Risk Register’ for the second year running.

The organisation, which aims to protect theatre buildings, announced its annual update to the register on Monday, February 6.

Campaigners said they are enthusiastic about the news in a joint statement made by the Save Clair Hall group and the Haywards Heath Community CIC.

Colin Kenward, of Save Clair Hall, said, “The continued inclusion of Clair Hall on the ‘Theatres at Risk’ register is, once again, welcomed. There was an overwhelming response from the community to keep Clair Hall and to refurbish the building, which we think is the more financially viable solution.”

The joint statement said a public consultation showed 70 per cent of respondents wanted Clair Hall to remain and undergo refurbishment. But Colin said he fears Mid Sussex District Council is trying to ‘undermine what the community want’ by seeking to ‘dispose of the site to developers’ with no plans for performing arts.

An MSDC spokesperson responded: “It is entirely untrue to state that the council is selling the site to developers. As has been previously confirmed, the site will not be sold.”

There was an outcry in 2020 when MSDC cabinet members voted to close Clair Hall. The decision was withdrawn after a legal challenge. During the Covid pandemic the NHS started to use Clair Hall as a vaccination centre. In autumn 2022 BOP Consultancy, who were hired by the District Council, recommended two options – one involving demolition, the other refurbishment.

Marion Wilcock of Haywards Heath Community CIC, said: “It is extraordinary the lengths the council have gone to in order to deny the fact that Clair Hall is a ‘theatre’. This suggests they have no intention of providing the same level of performance facilities that there are at present.”

But an MSDC spokesperson said: “The Clair Hall site needs to change in order to meet the needs of the community. Before the pandemic, the building stood empty for significant periods of time and independent experts have advised that it is no longer fit for purpose. During the public consultation in 2021, 95 per cent of residents said they wanted to see change and improvements on the site, with just five per cent wanting the site left as it is. The council is acting on that mandate from the community. Our goal is to deliver a modern community and entertainment venue that meets the needs of Mid Sussex residents.

“So far, we’ve worked with renowned cultural and creative experts, BOP consulting, to build a clear picture of the cultural landscape and the opportunities and challenges for the project. This work produced options to either have a brand new building or a significant remodelling of the current building. We are now working to secure an investment partner and cultural anchor tenant who can help us deliver cultural and leisure provision in a modern, fit for purpose venue on the Clair Hall site.”