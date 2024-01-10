Burgess Hill software developer prepares for Brighton Half Marathon in memory of grandmother

A software developer from Burgess Hill is training to run the Brighton Half Marathon this winter in memory of his grandmother.

James Sicilia, 28, takes part in the event on Sunday, February 25, to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

He said: “I’m nervous but excited and am really looking forward to it.”

James said he decided to support Brain Tumour Research after his grandmother Brenda Thorne, also from Burgess Hill, died of a brain tumour in November 2015.

Brain Tumour Research, who announced James’s charity challenge, said Brenda was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma in May 2009 after having seizures. She underwent radiotherapy and multiple surgeries and had to learn to walk and talk again afterwards. But she died six years later at the age of 71. You can donate to James’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/page/james-sicilia-1698775009166.

James said: “I had just started at the University of Portsmouth when she began deteriorating and she passed away when I was in my second year. It was so difficult because I didn’t really get to say goodbye. She was a lovely person and everyone’s best friend.”

James said he has previously not run more than 10km. He said: “Over the years, I’ve had an on-and-off relationship with running, probably more off than on, so after a recommendation from my friend Callum, I decided to sign up to the Brighton Half as a way of ensuring I didn’t let it slip. When I first started training last April, I began increasing my kilometres each week and I’ve gradually felt better about running further for longer. It’s been really nice to see the difference it’s made, both mentally and physically.”

Brenda Thorne, from Burgess Hill, with her children

