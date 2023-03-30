Burgess Hill Town Council is set to celebrate St George’s Day (Sunday, April 23) with two events this year.

There will be a town centre event on Saturday, April 22 (10am-2pm), with a variety of street entertainment.

Free activities will include jousting, crazy golf and crafts, and the event will feature community and commercial stalls in Church Walk. There will also be stalls celebrating Earth Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Penfold, group scout leader – 8th Burgess Hill Scout Group, said: “St George’s Day is traditionally a time for Scouts to come together, renew their Promise and celebrate. We celebrate St George’s Day because Baden-Powell chose St George to be the patron saint of Scouts. He wanted St George’s Day to be a time to reflect on the Scout Promise and what it means to be a Scout.”

St Georges Day celebrations take place in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturday, April 22. This photo shows some of the fun from the 2013 event

Leanne said that this year Scouts from the four groups in Burgess Hill will gather at the memorial garden at 2pm to renew their Scout Promise and have a moment of reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Senior Citizen’s Tea Party at the King’s Weald Community Centre on Thursday, April 20. The event is set to offer cream tea and entertainment from 2pm-4pm (doors open 1.50pm) and tickets can be booked via the Help Point from April 3 or by calling 01444 247726.