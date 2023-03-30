Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
17 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Burgess Hill St George’s Day celebrations: street entertainment returns to town

Burgess Hill Town Council is set to celebrate St George’s Day (Sunday, April 23) with two events this year.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

There will be a town centre event on Saturday, April 22 (10am-2pm), with a variety of street entertainment.

Free activities will include jousting, crazy golf and crafts, and the event will feature community and commercial stalls in Church Walk. There will also be stalls celebrating Earth Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leanne Penfold, group scout leader – 8th Burgess Hill Scout Group, said: “St George’s Day is traditionally a time for Scouts to come together, renew their Promise and celebrate. We celebrate St George’s Day because Baden-Powell chose St George to be the patron saint of Scouts. He wanted St George’s Day to be a time to reflect on the Scout Promise and what it means to be a Scout.”

Most Popular
St Georges Day celebrations take place in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturday, April 22. This photo shows some of the fun from the 2013 event
St Georges Day celebrations take place in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturday, April 22. This photo shows some of the fun from the 2013 event
St Georges Day celebrations take place in Burgess Hill town centre on Saturday, April 22. This photo shows some of the fun from the 2013 event

Leanne said that this year Scouts from the four groups in Burgess Hill will gather at the memorial garden at 2pm to renew their Scout Promise and have a moment of reflection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Battery energy storage system could be built at this West Sussex village near a ...

There will be a Senior Citizen’s Tea Party at the King’s Weald Community Centre on Thursday, April 20. The event is set to offer cream tea and entertainment from 2pm-4pm (doors open 1.50pm) and tickets can be booked via the Help Point from April 3 or by calling 01444 247726.

A town council spokesperson said: “The King’s Weald Community Centre is serviced by buses 35a and 35c. Additionally, there is parking available onsite. For further information on either of these events, please contact the Community Team on 01444 247726, or email [email protected]

ScoutsBurgess Hill Town CouncilBurgess Hill