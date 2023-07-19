Burgess Hill Town Council celebrates 30 years of Batchelors Farm at community picnic

Burgess Hill Town Council is set to celebrate 30 years of a local nature reserve with a community picnic this summer.

The council purchased Batchelors Farm in 1993 and the nature reserve has 33 acres of pasture land for residents to enjoy as an extension of the Green Circle network.

Residents are invited to bring their blankets and hampers to the event on Saturday, August 19 (11am-3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “The event will include nature-themed activities run by local community groups. Make nesting circles with Burgess Hill Swift Supporters, bug hotels with Central Sussex Rotary and West Sussex Wildlife Trust, or join the Lost Woods team on a family butterfly walk – there will be lots to learn.”

Residents are invited to bring their blankets and hampers to the Batchelors Farm community picnic event on Saturday, August 19

At 12.30pm, the town mayor is set to open the new community orchard, which was planted in March 2023.

The council said the orchard is open for all residents to pick fruit and enjoy the views of the South Downs. The celebration will be in the top field of Batchelors Farm, near the water tower. There is no parking at the event because the site is only accessible on foot and the council has asked drivers to park considerately in the area.

Town mayor Janice Henwood, said: “What vision the town council had 30 years ago to purchase Batchelors Farm! We will be celebrating this anniversary on Saturday 19 August at this glorious open space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad