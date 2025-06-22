Burgess Hill Town Summer Fayre 2025: photos show families having fun in glorious sunshine

The dog show was set to take place at the fayre on Sunday, June 22, but the town council announced it had been called off following concern for the dogs’ wellbeing in the hot weather.

But the fair, which was at St John’s Park from 11am to 3pm, still offered fantastic inflatables, fairground rides and a community parade featuring Burgess Hill Marching Youth.

The council proudly announced before the event: “With over 80 stalls, there’s something for everyone.”

Other attractions included: BMX stunt shows, Huxley Birds of Prey, Circus Allstars, walkabout entertainment from The Butterflies, Burgess Hill Bonfire Society’s barbecue, free face painting and an ice cream van.

After the event Burgess Hill Marching Youth said on Facebook: “We had an amazing time this morning leading the parade of local school children, youth groups and organisations around St John’s park for this year’s Summer Fayre. We always love performing in our home town and thank you to Burgess Hill Town Council events team for inviting us.”

On Monday, June 23, the council confirmed that this year’s Summer Fayre was its biggest to date.

Deputy town mayor David Eggleton, who opened the event, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people from the community come together in St Johns Park to have fun in the sun on Sunday at the town fayre. The community groups, the BHTC community team, and the many volunteers who so kindly gave up their free time to make the fayre work truly did the town proud. The predictions that it would be the best summer fayre ever were correct and we look forward to next years event being even better thanks to our community.”

Carl Roberts, director of sales, Boutique Care Homes, said: “Keymer Hall by Boutique Care Homes was proud to support this year’s Burgess Hill Summer Fayre programme, celebrating the town’s vibrant community spirit and the connections that bring people together. As we prepare to open Keymer Hall, our new care home in Burgess Hill, we remain committed to becoming a valued part of the community, supporting local events, championing inclusion, and helping people of all ages feel at home.”

1 . Burgess Hill Summer Fayre 2025 BMX skills on display Photo: Steve Robards, SR2506221

2 . Burgess Hill Summer Fayre 2025 Dance demonstrations Photo: Steve Robards, SR2506221

3 . Burgess Hill Summer Fayre 2025 Crafts Photo: Steve Robards, SR2506221