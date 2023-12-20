Burgess Hill volunteers pack 272 Christmas hampers for those in need over the festive period

Hardworking volunteers from Burgess Hill have managed to get 272 Christmas hampers together for those in need this December.

Burgess Hill Town Council, Burgess Hill Community Foodbank, Burgess Hill Youth and The King’s Church Mid-Sussex were all in a partnership of organisations who wanted to make a difference.

The project received financial support from Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Burgess Hill District Lions and Clarion Futures.

Jackie Cooper, chair of Burgess Hill Youth, said: “Burgess Hill Youth was delighted to support the Hamper Project again this year. We are grateful for the donations made to the project by the young people, making our involvement truly inclusive and supporting our local community.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said volunteers sorted through thousands of food items to make sure families have enough to eat this Christmas. They were packaged over two days by staff from Cambridge Audio, Oliver Wyman and Canon at The King’s Church with help from pupils from Burgess Hill Academy and Downlands Community School. More volunteers then delivered the hampers to residents over the second weekend of December.

The council said the Rapid Relief Team donated 49 more boxes to fulfil last-minute requests. Burgess Hill Town Council staff also went to Tesco to pick up a large collection of items and thank the shop's team.

The council said many local businesses contributed, with donations from Steve Willis Training, Acora, Paper Plus, Travail Employment Group, Edwards Vacuum/ Atlas Corp and Bennett Christmas. Schools donated too, including Burgess Hill Girls, Burgess Hill Academy, Downlands Community School and St Paul’s Catholic College.

A council spokesperson said: “Thanks to the congregation at Gateway Baptist Church who provided donations for the project, and to Parkers Car and Truck Rental for their kind contribution of a van to transport food donations to the packing centre. The Christmas Hamper Project has been a huge success this year, and the project will return in 2024.”

Sharon Benefer, of Burgess Hill Community Foodbank, said: “Burgess Hill Community Foodbank is pleased to have been able to support the Christmas Hamper Project. We are very aware that there are many local families who are finding it tough in the cost-of-living crisis, and these hampers will bring some Christmas cheer to the recipients.”

1 . Christmas hampers in Burgess Hill Children from Downlands Community School with Jackie Cooper, of Burgess Hill Youth Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

2 . Christmas hampers in Burgess Hill Children from Burgess Hill Academy with volunteers from the Foodbank, Burgess Hill Youth and The King's Church Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council

3 . Christmas hampers in Burgess Hill Volunteers from the Christmas Hamper Project team Photo: Burgess Hill Town Council