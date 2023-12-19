Haywards Heath residents were treated to a fabulous display of vintage tractors at the weekend.

Chailey District Young Farmers Club held its tractor run on Sunday, December 17, starting at the South of England Showground at 10.30am.

The procession drive through Ardingly High Street, Lindfield, Haywards Heath and Cuckfield before returning to the showground.

The event raised more than £1,000 for Chailey District YFC, Kangaroos and The Early Birth Association and people can still donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chaileydistricttractorrun.

Chailey District YFC said on Facebook: “A massive thank you to all the sponsors, everyone who donated raffle prizes, all the marshals who made the event run safely and all the public coming out in force to watch the event. Thank you to Sussex Police and West Sussex Highways for their support beforehand in allowing us to put this amazing event on.”

They also thanked everyone who donated to the fundraiser, the drivers who took part and other drivers for their patience on the day.

These photos were contributed to the Middy by Tony Bates.

