Burst sewage pipe in Bognor Regis: Southern Water apologises for overnight disruption in latest update

Southern Water has apologised for disruption caused by teams working overnight to move effluence from a burst sewer pipe in

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th May 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Tankers and teams are continuing to move effluence from the sewer pipe to outfalls and manhole covers all over the local area – causing disruption through the night. At 10.50pm last night, a Southern Water spokesperson acknowledged residents’ concerns and apologised for the noise.

"We’re sorry for the noise and disruption our tankers are causing around Bognor tonight,” the update reads. “The tankers carry wastewater that would normally go through the pipe to be safely treated at our works.”

The sewage pipe burst in a field near Yapton Road, to the North of Bognor late at night on May 16, and teams have been working to contain flooding, repair the pipe and transfer the effluence ever since.

SEWAGE TANKERS ALDWICK 17-5-23SEWAGE TANKERS ALDWICK 17-5-23
SEWAGE TANKERS ALDWICK 17-5-23

Tankers have been spotted all over town, including Aldwick seafront, as teams work to transport the contents of the pipe. At three thirty yesterday, Southern Water said ‘specialist teams are working round the clock’ to repair the pipe, adding that they have ‘largely contained the flooding’.

