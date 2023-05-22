Beaches in Bognor Regis have re-opened to swimmers after Southern Water engineers fixed a burst sewer pipe, the council have confirmed.

Bathing sites in Bognor Regis East, Felpham and Middleton have reopened to swimmers today following an incident with a burst sewer pipe.

The beaches were first closed as of May 17 while engineers raced to fix a burst sewer pipes in the northern end of town.

On the advice of the Environment Agency, Arun District Council urged swimmers away from the beach due to the elevated risk of pollution. Both Southern Water and Arun District Council claimed the signs were a ‘precautionary’ measure.

One of the notices erected near Bognor Regis beach

The water company announced the breach was repaired on Friday (May 19) and the district council has since confirmed that the restrictions have been lifted and the beaches are safe to swim in.

The repair came after a record 78-tanker operation which saw Southern Water engineers transporting flow from the damaged pipe to centres up and down the coast.