Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis: Beaches re-opened after pipe fixed

Beaches in Bognor Regis have re-opened to swimmers after Southern Water engineers fixed a burst sewer pipe, the council have confirmed.

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:58 BST

Bathing sites in Bognor Regis East, Felpham and Middleton have reopened to swimmers today following an incident with a burst sewer pipe.

The beaches were first closed as of May 17 while engineers raced to fix a burst sewer pipes in the northern end of town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the advice of the Environment Agency, Arun District Council urged swimmers away from the beach due to the elevated risk of pollution. Both Southern Water and Arun District Council claimed the signs were a ‘precautionary’ measure.

Most Popular
One of the notices erected near Bognor Regis beachOne of the notices erected near Bognor Regis beach
One of the notices erected near Bognor Regis beach

The water company announced the breach was repaired on Friday (May 19) and the district council has since confirmed that the restrictions have been lifted and the beaches are safe to swim in.

The repair came after a record 78-tanker operation which saw Southern Water engineers transporting flow from the damaged pipe to centres up and down the coast.

Read more

Burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis: Pipe repaired after 'massive' 76 tanker operation

Related topics:Southern WaterFelphamMiddletonArun District CouncilEnvironment Agency