Burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis: further pictures show flooded fields

Dramatic pictures of the burst sewage pipe in Bognor Regis show the extent of the flooding caused to nearby fields.

Reader John Mono sent these dramatic pictures in earlier today, which shows the contents of the pipe spilling out into nearby fields in Yapton.

The pipe burst around midnight last night, according to Southern Water, and teams have been attending the scene all through the night and into the morning.

Although the pipe burst in the middle of a field in Yapton, in north Bognor Regis, sewage tankers have been seen all through the town – including a dozen or so in Aldwick – Southern Water has made clear this is because they are using tankers to transport the flow, which is being dispersed to other pumping stations and manhole covers in the area.

Flooding on a field in Yapton

A Southern Water spokesperson has apologised for the disruption and reassured customers that teams are ‘working as quickly as is safe to make repairs’.