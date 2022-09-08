Burst water pipe in Newick leaves man unable to use his driveway for more than two weeks

Nigel Clough first noticed the leak on August 20 outside his West Point home, which had caused the tarmac to break out of its original shape.

Nigel Clough first noticed the leak on August 20 outside his West Point home, which caused the tarmac to break out of its original shape.

Repairs to the L-shaped hole have been taking place ever since, and the area has now been cordoned off, meaning Nigel has been unable to use his car.

South East Water says it has seen a 50 per cent increase in burst water mains as a consequence of this year’s dry summer resulting in earth movement.

A similar situation occurred last month in Crouch Lane, Seaford when a car-sized sinkhole appeared in the town centre following a burst water pipe.

Residents in the area where asked by South East Water to boil their water before using it, after the water supplier completed repairs on the road.

Andy Beston, Regional Network Manager, said: “We’re sorry to anyone impacted by a leak in West Point, Newick.

“Our team is currently working to pinpoint the exact location of the leak and repairs will begin as soon as it is located.

“As a consequence of very dry ground conditions during this dry summer and the resulting earth movement, we have seen a 50 per cent increase in bursts along our 9,000 miles of mains running deep underground below roads, motorways, railway lines, fields and rivers.