Butlin's Bognor team raise almost £6k for Great Ormond Street Hospital

On a typically rainy British summer day, they set off ay 7am and walked 28 miles along the coast, arriving at the Bognor Regis resort for 5pm.

The intrepid trekkers, 44 strong, included resort director Jeremy Pardey and general manager Jonny Key. While the rest of the team celebrated the trip with a glass of champagne, both Jeremy and Jonny grit their teeth for an ice bath, having promised to jump in if the team raised more than £5,000.

All in all, the Butlin’s team raised £5,733, well over triple their original £1,500 target. Still chilly from his ice bath, Mr Pardey said: “We’re so proud of the team! We’ve not been able to do these sorts of challenges for the past couple of years and now we’re back with a bang. To raise almost £6,000 is a tremendous effort by everyone involved and goes a long way to us reaching our £1million mark. The blisters and freezing cold ice baths were all worth it!”

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of Butlin’s charity partners and a leading children’s hospital, with an extensive, specialised staff of doctors, nurses and physicians battling complex illnesses and pushing for medical breakthroughs.

The charity has historically relied on charitable donations to ‘give seriously ill children the best chance to fill their potential’ and the Great GOSH Walk is just one part of a calendar of events. To find out more about fundraising for the hospital, visit its website.