Butlin's set to open all-new activity centre featuring escape rooms and laser tag in Bognor Regis resort

Butlin’s is set to open an all new, high-tech activity centre at its Bognor Regis resort, the holiday chain has announced.

The £15 million pound space is set to feature a range of cutting edge experiences under a single roof, and Butlin’s bosses hope it will give guests even more reason to stay at the storied family resort.

Due to open in Autumn next year, the centre has been dubbed ‘PLAYXPERIENCE’ and should feature something for guests of all ages and inclinations, with adrenaline-pumping activities in the day time and interactive bar games in the evening.

Set over two floors and nearly 50,000 square feet of space, the centre will feature escape rooms, AR darts, immersive, high-tech golf, laser tag, a batting cage powered by AI technology, shuffleboard, UV ping pong, and a wide variety of arcade and video games.

A visualisation of the plans. Photo: Butlin's

Jon Hendry Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s said: "We are super excited to be bringing PLAYXPERIENCE to our Bognor Regis resort in 2024. This fantastic indoor space will be perfect for both our family guests and friends who join us on adult only Big Weekenders throughout the year. PLAYXPERIENCE will allow our guests to take their already jam-packed holidays to the next level, both day and night, whatever the weather.

“We’re working with some of the very best in the industry to bring an incredible activity centre to Butlin’s. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re continually looking to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and when we open PLAYXPERIENCE next year we’re offering families and friends the best range of activities they could want, all in one place.”

The opening follows on from the grand unveiling of SKYPARK, ‘the UK’s most exciting playground, in the Skegness resort earlier this year. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the playpark features four climbing towers, each with a unique challenge, a ten metre tube slide, the longest interacting seesaw in the UK, and a range of sensory elements and wheelchair-accessible equipment to make the space as inclusive as possible.

To find out more about Butlin’s, and to book a get-away at one of their three resorts, visit www.butlins.com.