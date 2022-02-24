Buy a copy of this week's Brighton Indy newspaper for our special storm supplement

The weekend storms – a whole family of them judging by the names they are now given – wrought some of the worst devastation we have seen in Sussex for many years.

By Nicola Caines
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:27 pm

Even today, there are some parts of Sussex without power. Water supplies were also under threat for some parts of the area.

Read about Southern Water's crisis response here: Southern Water’s 24/7 crisis response in Sussex | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Trees were brought down, coastal areas faced flood alerts, and travel by road and rail was widely disrupted.

The 8-page supplement is free with this week's Brighton Indy newspaper, out on Friday, February 25

You can read a full round-up of the week the storms hit Sussex in our very special 8-page pull-out and keep supplement in this week's newspaper.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Recap all the updates as storm caused chaos, destruction and disru...

So buy a copy today.

And don't forget you can get continuous news updates on our sparkling new website SussexWorld sussexworld.co.uk and our Twitter and Facebook pages.

SussexWorld not only contains all your county-wide information it is just as local as before. Follow the tabs at the top of the pages to take you to all the news from Brighton and Hove.

SussexBrighton IndySouthern WaterFacebookTwitter