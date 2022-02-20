A spokesperson for Souther Water said ‘major preparation work and huge 24/7 crisis response’ was what kept Sussex going through Storm Eunice.

The company’s chief operating officer Lawrence Gosden said customer impact was ‘minimised’ as a result.

Lots was done to prepare including mobile generators being installed, water tankers on stand-by, and bottled water stockpiled.

Southern Water’s 24/7 crisis response in Sussex (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) SUS-220220-161640001

Mr Gosden said, “We’ve had very many sites hit by power outages but prudent pre-event mobilisation and crisis response has kept our customers served in all but a small number of places. Strong winds and power outages continue so continued vigilance is needed.”