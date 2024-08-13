Buyer makes offer for Katie Price's former £1.5 million 'mucky mansion'
Estate agents have confirmed that an offer of the full asking price of £1.5 million has been made for the nine-bedroom property at Dial Post near Horsham – dubbed a ‘mucky mansion.’
Former glamour model Katie was evicted from the property earlier this year after twice being declared bankrupt.
The mansion, set in 12 acres with swimming pool and tennis court, was once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude. Mum-of-five Katie bought the property – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – 10 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money woes.
The house is being advertised by Steyning estate agents H J Burt who describe it as being in need of renovation.
A spokesperson said: “Mortgagees in possession are now in receipt of an offer for the sum of £1,500,000 for Hydehurst Farm also known as Platts Green House, Worthing Road, Dial Post, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 8NS.
"Anyone wishing to place an offer on the property should contact H J Burt & Son, 53, High Street, Steyning, West Sussex, BN44 3RE telephone number 01903879488 before exchange of contracts or within the next seven days whichever is sooner.”
The nine bedroom mansion also has a separate one-bedroom annexe, paddocks and stables.
Katie’s attempts to renovate the house were documented on the Channel 4 TV show ‘Katie Price: Mucky Mansion’ in 2022.
