Cafe at Combe Valley Park in Hastings set to re-open for Easter

People are invited to come along for hot and cold drinks and snacks, including a free hot cross bun with every drink on Friday April 15 and Saturday April 16.

The cafe will then be open on Friday and Saturday afternoons from 2pm - 5pm.

Dogs are welcome on a lead inside the building. To get to the Discovery Centre take the Freshfield turning on the Bexhill Road towards the waste disposal centre, and you will see it on the right before the tip.

Combe Valley Discovery Centre SUS-221204-105936001

It is also a good starting point to explore the Combe Valley Country Park.

The Combe Valley Countryside Park covers approximately 2.3 square miles (about 1480 acres) and provides an area of countryside between Hastings and Bexhill for public enjoyment and recreation.

The area has two SSSIs (Sites of Special Scientific Interest) and a remarkable amount of wildlife to be treasured with 2,456 recorded species including several rarities.

A network of paths exists including a new cycleway running from Sidley in the West to Hollington in the East.

Combe Valley Country Park SUS-221204-105926001

The central valley floods in winter, encouraging waterfowl, with many ducks, geese, herons and egrets to be seen. Dragonflies and other insects abound in the summer, and many different aquatic and wetland plants thrive. Raptors such as kestrels and buzzards can often be seen hunting in the valley

The park also includes a two-mile stretch of coastline at Bulverhythe running from Galley Hill at Bexhill in the west towards St Leonards in the east.

