This is when Hastings Beer and Music Festival is taking place this year

Organised by Hastings Round Table, it takes place at The Oval from Wednesday June 29 - Saturday July 2 and features live music, DJ’s and film, all raising money for local good causes.

The event was held in Alexandra park for many years and became a Hastings institution. It re-located to The Oval in recent years, which has sea views.

A Hastings Round Table spokesperson said: “With a massive selection available in the Real Ale tent, as well as lager, local ciders and wines, high-quality local food, and the best local musicians, we’ve grown a reputation as the best beer and music festival in the South East.

“The event is entirely staffed by volunteers, and as such every single penny (over £1 million to date) raised goes to local good causes.”

The Friday night will see DJ’s spinning Ibiza classics, while the main night on Saturday July 2, features live music by local bands The Kavemen, The Coverups, Vexed, The Criminal Records, Admiral Finns, The Dead Rabbits, Glam Rox and Urgent Orange, running from 12 noon - 11pm.

Conceived in 1981 by former Hastings Round Table member John Butters and friend Martin Harris, ‘Hastings Beer Festival’ started life as a small charity fund-raising event in Alexandra Park.

In 1998 the event was renamed the ‘Hastings Beer and Music Festival’ (HBMF), and organised by Hastings Round Table (with the much appreciated help of hundreds of volunteers), it is now the biggest social event in Hastings and the surrounding area- averaging over 11,000 revellers through the gates.

There was a shift towards music being as important as the beer- which resulted in the festival able to secure some of the best local bands, as well as big names like Keane in 2005 and 2012, and Status Quo in 2006.

In 2017 the festival had outgrown the parek and with the approval of Hastings Borough Council, mpoved to its current location at The Oval.

Tickets are on sale for this year’s event from the website www.hbmf.co.uk.

