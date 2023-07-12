Cafe captures spirit of Hastings Old Town with stunning new wall mural

Echo Beach coffee lounge on Hastings seafront recently unveiled its completed wall mural.

The mural, which was painted by Steve Dennis, fills the rear wall of the coffee lounge in West Street and disguises an extractor chimney. It has been praised by Old Town residents who see it as an improvement to West Street, which runs behind the pedestrianised George Street.

Painted in black and white in a wood-cut effect, the mural depicts Hastings fishing boats, black net huts, the East Hill lift landmark and, of course, the ever-present Hastings seagulls.

Echo Beach, which opened on East Parade earlier this year, is a coffee lounge which is also licensed to sell beers, wines and spirits and also offers breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas.

People can meet mural artist Steve Dennis when Echo Beach holds a special Meet The Artist event on Friday August 18. Steve will be bringing more of his work to display and there will be a free buffet.

Have you read? Major Hastings road will be closed this weekend due to subsidence.

1 . Mural The mural in West Street Photo: supplied

2 . Mural The Echo Beach mural in West Street Photo: supplied

3 . Mural How the rear of the building looked before the mural Photo: supplied

4 . Mural The front of Echo Beach coffee lounge Photo: supplied