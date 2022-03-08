Hastings bar shuts just 4 months after opening

A notice of possession has gone up on the front door of South Star in Robertson Street.

It said: “Take notice that Sabbia Investments Ltd (the landlord) has today secured vacant possession of ground floor and basement, 20 Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HL (the property) by changing the locks thereby determining any interest you have in the property.

“Under Section 12 of the Torts (Interference with Goods) Act 1977 unless an application is made to the landlord as set out below within 14 days of this notice we intend to sell or dispose of all or any items you have left in the property. Any of the items are available for collection by you upon proof of ownership.

South Star in Hastings SUS-220803-122725001

“Alternatively, we consider that the items will constitute a trespass at that time, and we shall remove them unless an application is made as set out below.”

The notice, which has yesterday’s date on it (Monday, March 7), warns that anyone who tries to enter the property without the landlord’s consent will be prosecuted.

The notice of possession on the door SUS-220803-122714001

South Star opened only four months ago, holding its official opening on November 5.

In early December, owners Simon Wentworth, Anthony Boswell and Matt Blaker, said business was going ‘really well’.

The business also was able to provide employment for young people by making use of the Government’s Kickstart scheme, aimed at creating six-month work placements for those aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.